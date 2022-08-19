Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility.

But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the facility is quickly running out of bed space.

Crime is up across the nation, hitting close to home. In addition to overcrowding in the Muscogee County jail, it’s also led to issues with bed space at the Lee County Juvenile Detention center.

“We’re having a lot of a lot of gang activity that is spilling over from Columbus over to Phenix city, and I mean, you know, let’s be honest, it’s probably spilling over from Phenix city to Columbus,” said Russell County Juvenile and District Judge Zack Collins.

Judge Collins says the county has a contract for three beds at the Lee County facility.

“With the current rise in juvenile delinquency cases in Russell County, customarily, I’m having to play musical beds -- taking one child out of detention and to put another child in detention,” said Judge Collins.

Monday, he spoke to Russell County Commissioners, requesting $32,000 to move some of those juveniles to a facility in Dothan for a short-term stay. With nowhere for juveniles to be housed in Russell County, Judge Collins says they rely on the bed space in Lee County.

“We had a very productive meeting with the with the City Council a couple of months ago and we’ve been hearing murmurs that we may get some some funding there,” said Judge Collins.

One solution he’s also considering is helping to find alternative ways to curb youth violence besides incarceration. These include pairing them with mentors like Phenix City Teacher Scott King.

“Well the violence stems from, basically young men don’t know who they are,” said King.

While teaching character education, he says his focus is building his students up and instilling positivity in them.

“And to that youth in trouble right now. Things not going right -- I promise you things can turn around. You got to start thinking positive and also start hanging around positive people, also people who want to celebrate you,” King adds.

King also encourages other men in the community to step up to combat this issue. We’ll keep you all posted on that funding request.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force...
Montgomery police, US marshals searching for murder suspect
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation

Latest News

Marcus Anthony Grier
Houston County man arrested on rape charges
Fall color at Cheaha State Park in 2020.
Brand new outlook for fall months issued
WSFA 12 News started Friday Night Fever 31 years ago. The man behind the plan, former sports...
Jeff Shearer, the creator of Friday Night Football Fever
12 Talk: Buckmasters Expo 2022 happening in Montgomery this weekend
12 Talk: Buckmasters Expo 2022 happening in Montgomery this weekend
David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr.
Reward increased to $20,000 in shooting death of UAB researcher