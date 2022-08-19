Advertise
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County.

Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.

According to Go Fund Me, Prado’s brother created a fundraiser to collect money for his funeral. So far, it has raised over $10,000.

To contribute to the Go Fund Me, click this link.

No other details related to Prado’s death or the incident were released as ALEA continues its investigation.

