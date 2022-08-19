Houston County man arrested on rape charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man who already faces sex allegations now faces several additional charge amid an ongoing police investigation.
40-year old Marcus Anthony Grier was first arrested August 11 on two counts of second degree rape, but police on Thursday added more serious charges.
3 counts of rape first degree
4 counts of sexual abuse
1 count of sexual abuse using inanimate object
1 count of Sodomy-With a Girl-Domestic Violence
1 count of Human trafficking
6 counts of production of pornography with minors.
He is held on $3.2 million.
Due to the sensitive natural of the crimes no additional information will be released, police said in a statement.
