Missing, endangered alert issued for Prattville woman possibly driving north

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help finding Joann Johnson Cain.

According to Prattville police, Cain is a 73-year-old woman who was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Thursday around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. She was described as wearing a multicolored top, blue jeans, and a white horseshoe monogram on the back.

Sgt. Albert Shanks said Cain could possibly be heading north. Around 4 a.m., license plate readers pinged her vehicle on Highway 31 in Hartselle around 4 a.m.

Police say it appears Cain may be traveling north. License plate readers pinged her on Hwy 31 in Hartselle (just south of Decatur) at about 4 a.m. Friday. ((Source: Prattville Police Department))

Cain was described as wearing a multicolored top, blue jeans, and a white horseshoe monogram on the back. She is driving a purple 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Alabama tag #4A01NY6.

Police say Cain may be living with a condition that would impair her judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding Cain’s whereabouts, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.

