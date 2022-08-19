Missing, endangered alert issued for Prattville woman

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s assistance locating Joann Johnson Cain.

According to police, Cain is a 73-year-old woman who was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Thursday around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. She was described as wearing a multicolored top, blue jeans, and a white horseshoe monogram on the back.

Police say Cain may be living with a condition that would impair her judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding Cain’s whereabouts, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.