Missing, endangered alert issued for Prattville woman

Joann Johnson Cain has been reported missing from Prattville.
Joann Johnson Cain has been reported missing from Prattville.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s assistance locating Joann Johnson Cain.

According to police, Cain is a 73-year-old woman who was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Thursday around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. She was described as wearing a multicolored top, blue jeans, and a white horseshoe monogram on the back.

Police say Cain may be living with a condition that would impair her judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding Cain’s whereabouts, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.

