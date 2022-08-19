Montgomery Chamber leaders working to bring in, retain young workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Chamber leaders are working to hire young people in the city and keep them here. Jobs from big companies are available, and members from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce hope people take advantage of the opportunity to invest in themselves and the city.

Montgomery County Commission Vice Chairman Doug Singleton says many companies have realized Montgomery is a great place to live and work.

“Jobs are definitely there, we want to make sure the river region is creative about those jobs and opportunities,” said Sedric Campbell, chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. To find a list of such jobs, go to the Alabama Industrial Development Training website.

The chamber’s goal is to make sure prospective employers, especially young people, know about the opportunities so students stay in the area after graduation.

The pandemic showed the importance of flexible work hours, including the option of working from home, and chamber leaders say many local employers understand that.

Both Campbell and Singleton say they hope people take up this opportunity to invest in themselves, so more big companies come to the River Region.

Singleton says multiple big companies, like Amazon, have already committed to developing in Montgomery, and they have many more opportunities to announce.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.