Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Chamber leaders working to bring in, retain young workers

Montgomery Chamber of Commerce
Montgomery Chamber of Commerce(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Chamber leaders are working to hire young people in the city and keep them here. Jobs from big companies are available, and members from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce hope people take advantage of the opportunity to invest in themselves and the city.

Montgomery County Commission Vice Chairman Doug Singleton says many companies have realized Montgomery is a great place to live and work.

“Jobs are definitely there, we want to make sure the river region is creative about those jobs and opportunities,” said Sedric Campbell, chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. To find a list of such jobs, go to the Alabama Industrial Development Training website.

The chamber’s goal is to make sure prospective employers, especially young people, know about the opportunities so students stay in the area after graduation.

The pandemic showed the importance of flexible work hours, including the option of working from home, and chamber leaders say many local employers understand that.

Both Campbell and Singleton say they hope people take up this opportunity to invest in themselves, so more big companies come to the River Region.

Singleton says multiple big companies, like Amazon, have already committed to developing in Montgomery, and they have many more opportunities to announce.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
Possible extent of the northern lights Wednesday night with a strong geomagnetic storm predicted.
‘Strong’ geomagnetic storm to impact Earth

Latest News

Motorcyclist caught after brief pursuit on I-65, troopers say
Josh Highland has been a full-time school resource officer at Wetumpka High School for four...
Elmore County school district adds more school resource officers
Alabama is the worst state to have a baby, according to a new report from Wallet Hub.
Midwives voice concerns over possible birth center regulations
Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle