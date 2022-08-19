Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Motorcyclist caught after brief pursuit on I-65, troopers say

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcyclist refused to pull over on Intestate 65 Thursday afternoon. But troopers were quickly able to catch up.

Troopers say they tried to pull over the individual near the 173 mile marker in Autauga County. They said the driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued southbound. It ended a few minutes later near the 185 mile marker in Montgomery County.

The driver was detained at the scene.

No other information was released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
Possible extent of the northern lights Wednesday night with a strong geomagnetic storm predicted.
‘Strong’ geomagnetic storm to impact Earth

Latest News

Josh Highland has been a full-time school resource officer at Wetumpka High School for four...
Elmore County school district adds more school resource officers
Alabama is the worst state to have a baby, according to a new report from Wallet Hub.
Midwives voice concerns over possible birth center regulations
Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
Big name retailers headed to Andalusia
Big name retailers headed to Andalusia