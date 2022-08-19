Advertise
On and off showers, thunderstorms last through the weekend

Elevated rain chances each day with below normal temperatures
Elevated rain chances and below average temperatures
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pattern remains wetter than what’s considered normal for August. Scattered to at times numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast every day over the next week. No two days will be exactly alike, but all days will bring a healthy dosage of showers and thunderstorms.

A few showers and storms are possible for the football games this evening.
A few showers and storms are possible for the football games this evening.(WSFA 12 News)

In fact, there are already showers pushing across Central Alabama early this morning. More of this activity is forecast to occur throughout the day. Rain chances today actually come down a bit after 5-6 p.m. This bodes well for most of the high school football games!

Overall coverage on most days -- like today -- will be in the 50% to 60% range. You will likely see multiple showers and storms over the next seven days, but there will also be dry time mixed in. No complete rainouts are on the way as we see it now.

Elevated rain and storm chances continue.
Elevated rain and storm chances continue.(WSFA 12 News)

No severe weather or flooding is in the forecast, but some heavier rain and gusty winds are possible.

As a result of the elevated rain chances daily high temperatures will likely stay at or below 90 degrees. Most days will actually be spent in the lower and middle 80s. This weekend temperatures will approach 90 degrees.

Temperatures continue to be below average.
Temperatures continue to be below average.(WSFA 12 News)

There are no changes to overnight lows or the mugginess. Each night will be spent in the lower 70s and the mugginess will be going nowhere.

No significant changes to the forecast are expected next week as models continue advertising generous shower and storm coverage for the foreseeable future.

