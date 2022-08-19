Advertise
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding Linda Denise Lewis.
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding Linda Denise Lewis.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman.

Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement.

Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Fisher Drive in Montgomery, according ALEA. She is described as 5′3″ tall with brown eyes, black hair and weighing about 195 lbs.

ALEA says Lewis may be driving a silver 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Alabama license plate number DV32964.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contract the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2532.

