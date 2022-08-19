Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman.

Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement.

Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Fisher Drive in Montgomery, according ALEA. She is described as 5′3″ tall with brown eyes, black hair and weighing about 195 lbs.

ALEA says Lewis may be driving a silver 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Alabama license plate number DV32964.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contract the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2532.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.