Prattville restaurant fire started at clothes dryer, chief says

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Fire Chief Terry Brown is shedding more light on Thursday night’s fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Cafe.

Brown said the state fire marshal’s office ruled the fire accidental, and the point of origin was a clothes dryer.

The building sustained heavy damage, leading the restaurant to post on Facebook that it will be “closed until further notice.”

“I’m sure that engineers and architects will look at it, but it looks like it’s just going to have to be a total gut-and-remodel from the way it was looking last night. But the structure itself, the load-bearing walls, the roof and all, were intact,” said Brown.

Uncle Mick’s was closed by the time people outside called the fire department around 9 p.m. after noticing popping sounds and smoke. Responding crews found heavy smoke emitting from the rear.

P’zazz Art Studio and Whitney Bank, which sit on either side of the restaurant, both sustained light smoke damage, the chief said.

There were no injuries.

