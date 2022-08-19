Restaurant catches fire in downtown Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say there was a fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Cafe on Main Street Thursday night.

At the scene, Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie said it appears accidental. Prattville’s deputy fire chief, Josh Bingham, said the state fire marshal’s office is working to determine the cause.

Bingham said there was smoke coming out of the back of the restaurant when the first unit got there after 9 p.m. They activated a second alarm, bringing in the remainder of the fire department.

He said no one was injured, but there is “pretty substantial damage” to the restaurant. He said there is also some light smoke damage to P’zazz Art Studio, as well as one of the stairwells of Hancock Whitney Bank.

The mayor expressed appreciation for those who called it in, saying it could have been worse if they had not acted fast.

“It appears it had been smoldering inside for quite some time, and then whenever it finally became visible on the outside is when our citizens took action and I just want to say thank you,” Gillespie said.

Main Street was shut down to give fire officials room to work.

Uncle Mick’s has been there since 2009, according to its website.

