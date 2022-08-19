Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Reward increased to $20,000 in shooting death of UAB researcher

David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr.
David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr.(Crime Stoppers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers.

David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23.

Westbrook was sitting his car after walking his dog when he was approached by a suspect. The suspect shot Westbrook as he attempted to drive away.

Crime Stoppers is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Your tip will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could by eligible for a cash reward of up to $20,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force...
Montgomery police, US marshals searching for murder suspect
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation

Latest News

12 Talk: Buckmasters Expo 2022 happening in Montgomery this weekend
12 Talk: Buckmasters Expo 2022 happening in Montgomery this weekend
2022 Buckmasters Expo begins in downtown Montgomery
2022 Buckmasters Expo begins in downtown Montgomery
Buckmasters Expo returns to the capital city Friday
Buckmasters Expo returns to the capital city Friday
Joann Johnson Cain has been reported missing from Prattville.
Missing, endangered alert issued for Prattville woman