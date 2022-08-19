US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year.

The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021.

Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams Jr., of Montgomery, who was a suspect in connection to two homicides, and Xiaoqin Yan, the woman who was accused of burning Montgomery First Baptist Church.

CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett said local law enforcement agencies heavily rely on the task force for help.

“Three times a week, we’re relying on the U.S. marshals to catch these bad guys,” Garrett said.

U.S. marshal Jesse Seroyer Jr. said these crimes would not get solved without the help of the public and the media.

“I think the citizens of Montgomery and throughout the state of Alabama have done an outstanding job,” Seroyer said, “They report these crimes, and they know who has committed these crimes.”

Over 30 task force officers were recognized for their work on Thursday.

Montgomery Police Department - Task force officers Michael Mashburn and David Hill

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency - Task force officers Anthony Birmingham, Dion Robinson and Brad Watson

Montgomery Sheriff’s Office - Task force officers Abate Desta and Sean Clemons

Alabama Pardons and Parole - Task force officer Ira Brown

U.S. Marshals Service - Criminal investigative analyst Diane Colombini, senior inspector Athen Reeves, senior inspector Tijuan Jones, senior inspector Jacob Brown, deputy U.S. marshal Allen Weinstein, deputy U.S. marshal Eric McCain, deputy U.S. marshal John Garrison, deputy U.S. marshal Luke Garner, deputy U.S. marshal Denzel Dixon, supervisory deputy U.S. marshal Ashley Hefelfinger and deputy commander Chad Meservey

Alex City Police Department - Task force officer Luke Sivley

Phenix City Police Department - Task force officer Edwin Reece

Troy Police Department - Task force officer Brian McLendon

Dale County Sheriff’s Office - Task force officer Carson Minton

Dothan Police Department - Task force officer Terry Nelson

Houston County Sheriff’s Office - Task force officer Ricky Clemmons

Henry/Houston County District Attorney’s Office/investigator - Task force officer Jay Henry

Covington County Sheriff’s Office - Task force officer Nick Ireland

Eufaula Police Department - Task force officer Jamie Ming

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office - Task force officer Johnny Knowles

Lanett Police Department - Task force officer Hayden Fountaine

Alabama Department of Corrections - Kevin Rosamond and Seth Colley

If you have information regarding any crimes, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

