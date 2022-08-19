Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle

Latest News

Prattville police say there was a fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Cafe on Aug. 18, 2022.
Restaurant catches fire in downtown Prattville
FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly’s legal team is getting its chance Friday to question the government’s...
R. Kelly’s lawyer gets chance to question government witness
Restaurant catches fire in downtown Prattville
Restaurant catches fire in downtown Prattville
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
Montgomery Chamber of Commerce
Montgomery Chamber leaders working to bring in, retain young workers