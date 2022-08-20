Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.

Officials said a passenger in the Toyota and the driver of the Hyundai were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

According to troopers, the crash happened on U.S. 29 near the 34 mile marker, about eight miles south of Andalusia.

The cause of the multi-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force...
Montgomery police, US marshals searching for murder suspect

Latest News

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin J. Brown has released details of his plan for...
New MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system
MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system
MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system
File image
MPD: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with crash into occupied structure
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate