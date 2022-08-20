1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.

Officials said a passenger in the Toyota and the driver of the Hyundai were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

According to troopers, the crash happened on U.S. 29 near the 34 mile marker, about eight miles south of Andalusia.

The cause of the multi-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

