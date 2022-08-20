Fans eager for high school football season

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - Football fans packed the stands at Glenn Daniel Stadium Friday for the first game of the season. It was between the Crenshaw County rivals the Luverne Tigers and the Brantley Bulldogs.

For some fans, this was their first time at a game in a long time.

“By us not be able to come in two years it was very hard for everyone,” Tiger fan Vera Foster said.

COVID-19 kept people from coming to the games due to limited space, so Foster believed this first game of season was special to her as she cheered on her grandson.

It was also the rivals’ first time playing in two years because of the virus causing the game to cancel.

Young fans were also excited to be back in the stadium.

“I’m very excited because I actually have not been to a football game for a long time,” seventh grade student Makensey Pennington said.

Luverne’s next home game will be against the Lanett Panthers on Sept. 16.

