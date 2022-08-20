Advertise
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a Friday night shooting.

According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 700 block of Erskine Street around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in the area of Rosa Parks Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, McGriff said.

No further details, including a suspect or possible motive, were released.

