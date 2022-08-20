Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you

Pretty and Pampered Spa Bus for little girls is the second of its kind in the state of Alabama.
Pretty and Pampered Spa Bus for little girls is the second of its kind in the state of Alabama.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery.

Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12.

“We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said.

The fun doesn’t stop there for the girls. Daniels adds they will also have a dance party with their songs of choice and “a lemonade toast for the birthday girl.”

Daniels began the business during the pandemic, saying it was not an easy start locating the resources needed.

“These buses are hard to come by in this area,” she said. “I had to do some researching and try to find myself a bus.”

The business owner has worked eight birthday parties between central Alabama and west Georgia.

Daniels plans to continue hosting birthday parties for young girls, but she also anticipates branching out to cater to adult women.

“Later in the future, I would like to expand to other themes with the bus to school where it’s like having parties for moms like moms stay or like a bachelorette party,” she said.

You can book a birthday party for girls here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding Linda Denise Lewis.
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
Prattville police say there was a fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Cafe on Aug. 18, 2022.
Restaurant catches fire in downtown Prattville
File image
Missing Prattville woman located in ‘good condition’

Latest News

A suspect was shot and killed following an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Bay...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette
A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on...
No one hurt after small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa Co.
File image
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin J. Brown has released details of his plan for...
New MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system