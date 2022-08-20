MPD: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with crash into occupied structure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a stolen vehicle pursuit ended with a crash into an occupied structure Friday evening.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Buckboard Road at Eastern Boulevard around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Montgomery Police Department Capt. Ernestina McGriff.

Police say the driver refused to stop, which ultimately led to the vehicle crashing into a structure in the 2000 block of Woodley Road. No injuries were reported in the incident.

No other details, including the suspect’s identity, were released as Montgomery police continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.