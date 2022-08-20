Advertise
MPD: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with crash into occupied structure

File image
File image
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a stolen vehicle pursuit ended with a crash into an occupied structure Friday evening.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Buckboard Road at Eastern Boulevard around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Montgomery Police Department Capt. Ernestina McGriff.

Police say the driver refused to stop, which ultimately led to the vehicle crashing into a structure in the 2000 block of Woodley Road. No injuries were reported in the incident.

No other details, including the suspect’s identity, were released as Montgomery police continue to investigate.

