Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

No one hurt after small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa Co.

A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on...
A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on Wint Dunn Road in the Wiley community.(Carroll's Creek Fire Protection District)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A small plane crashed in Tuscaloosa County Saturday afternoon.

A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on Wint Dunn Road in the Wiley community.


google map for web

Two people were on board. No injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding Linda Denise Lewis.
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
Prattville police say there was a fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Cafe on Aug. 18, 2022.
Restaurant catches fire in downtown Prattville
File image
Missing Prattville woman located in ‘good condition’

Latest News

File image
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin J. Brown has released details of his plan for...
New MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system
MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system
MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash