Scattered showers and storms remain in the First Alert Forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday has featured partly to mostly cloudy skies along with noticeable humidity and widely scattered showers and storms.

A few showers and storms will linger through the evening diminishing in coverage as we push through tonight. Temperatures will go from the 80s and 90s this afternoon into the lower 70s as we move into the morning hours on Sunday.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday will again feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. The high humidity will remain in place along with rain and storm chances. Overnight lows will hover in the 60s and 70s Sunday night with a shower or two possible.

The unsettled weather pattern looks to remain in place as we push through the work and school week ahead.

While not a washout for everyone, there will be widely scattered showers and storms each day Monday through Friday.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The muggy factor will also remain in place, giving us a sticky feeling in the air under the partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will remain slightly near to below normal for this time of year. The average afternoon high this time of year is 94 degrees while the average overnight low is 71 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers and storms. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle to lower 80s for most locations with the humid factor staying put. Overnight lows to start the week will hover in the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly warmer, in the middle to upper 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are again forecasted with scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows for midweek will again hover in the lower 70s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Friday and into the start of next weekend will remain the same weather wise. We will keep with the humid factor, afternoon highs will hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain and storm chances will stay widely scattered in nature. Overnight lows for the end of the week and start to the weekend will also remain in the lower 70s.

First Alert Tropics Update: The National Hurricane Center is watching Potential Tropical Cyclone Four in the Bay of Campeche. The latest Update from the NHC has the storm intensifying as it approaches land.

If this storm does get upgraded it would be given the name Danielle. Even if it is named or not, it does not look to directly impact Alabama. As the track for this storm has it moving towards Northern Mexico and Southern Texas.

The NHC is also watching an area off the coast of Africa that has the potential to move into Atlantic waters favorable for development. They are giving that area a 20% or low Chance for development over the next 5 days.

We will keep a close eye on the tropics as, on average, September 10th is the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.