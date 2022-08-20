Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette

The Bay Minette police officer has been placed on administrative leave
A suspect was shot and killed following an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Bay...
A suspect was shot and killed following an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Bay Minette.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Bay Minette Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers converged on the scene on Lower Street in the Douglasville community. Authorities said the incident began shortly before 10:30 a.m. when a Bay Minette police officer conducted a traffic stop. The officer asked the driver of the vehicle, identified as Otis French Jr., to exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue French a warning for the violation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that after French got out of the vehicle, he wouldn’t comply with the officer’s instructions and became combative, leading to a struggle, officials said. The officer was pushed to the ground and French fled. The officer caught up with him and tried use a stun gun on him, but it was ineffective and they fought again, authorities said. After the men fell to the ground, French wrestled the stun gun away from the officer and used it on him. The officer then shot French, according to authorities.

French was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The officer was treated for minor injuries and released. He has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation has been completed.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is reviewing the incident at the request of the Bay Minette Police Department and expects to remain on the scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. FOX10 will have more details as they become available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding Linda Denise Lewis.
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
Prattville police say there was a fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Cafe on Aug. 18, 2022.
Restaurant catches fire in downtown Prattville
File image
Missing Prattville woman located in ‘good condition’

Latest News

Pretty and Pampered Spa Bus for little girls is the second of its kind in the state of Alabama.
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
A social media post by the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District said the crash happened on...
No one hurt after small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa Co.
File image
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin J. Brown has released details of his plan for...
New MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system