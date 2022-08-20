Advertise
US Air Force targeted in ‘propaganda attack’ in Kuwait

This image taken by the U.S. Air Force shows U.S. Army troops from the 1st Combined Arms...
This image taken by the U.S. Air Force shows U.S. Army troops from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, board a C-17 Globemaster III during an exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2022. The U.S. Air Force said Saturday, Aug. 20, it was the subject of a "propaganda attack" by a previously unheard-of Iraqi militant group that falsely claimed it had launched a drone attack targeting American troops at an air base in Kuwait.(Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams | Staff Sgt. Dalton Willians/U.S. Air Force, via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says it was the subject of a “propaganda attack” by a previously unheard-of Iraqi militant group that falsely claimed it had launched a drone attack targeting American troops at an air base in Kuwait.

The statement by the Air Force’s 386th Air Expeditionary Wing came hours after the group calling itself Al-Waretheen, or “The Inheritors,” put out an online statement on Saturday, claiming it had launched an attack on Aug. 12 targeting Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The Air Force called it a “lie” and said “no such attack occurred.”

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press since Aug. 12 showed no apparent damage at the base.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

