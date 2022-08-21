Advertise
EatMGM Restaurant Week returns Aug. 26 - Sept. 4

EatMGM Restaurant Week returns Aug. 26 - Sept. 4.
EatMGM Restaurant Week returns Aug. 26 - Sept. 4.(Source: EatMGM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s eighth annual restaurant week is less than a week away.

From August 26 - September 4, EatMGM will offer deals, contests, and social media promotions. The event is organized by Experience Montgomery, a division of the city’s chamber.

“As our local restaurant community continues to face incredible challenges, there’s no better time than now to double down on our support of these entrepreneurs and the hardworking hospitality professionals they employ during restaurant week,” said Ashley Jernigan, Destination Montgomery tourism consultant “Strong local support of our culinary treasures will ensure that the travelers who are returning to Montgomery will have the chance to discover the unique flavors of our city and keep our hospitality industry growing.”

Over the 10-day period, officials are challenging diners to get out and enjoy the area’s local restaurants. Diners will have a chance to win gift cards from select restaurants through EatMGM’s social media contest, Good Grub Giveaways. Their social media accounts will also offer restaurant specials and interviews with local chefs who will show off recipes and techniques right from the kitchen.

To learn more about the event, visit EatMGM’s website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

