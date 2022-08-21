Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is charged with manslaughter following an overnight shooting in Loachapoka.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shot at a home on Lee Road 620 around 11:30PM on Saturday night.

First responders discovered 23-year-old Elisha Leon Benjamin dead inside the home from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe 29-year-old Vonquetta Ytevia Levett shot Benjamin during an argument. Levett was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.

Levett is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
Pretty and Pampered Spa Bus for little girls is the second of its kind in the state of Alabama.
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding Linda Denise Lewis.
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
File image
MPD: Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with crash into occupied structure
File image
Man injured in Friday night west Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Funeral services held for broadcaster Kim Wanous
Funeral services held for broadcaster Kim Wanous
Buckmasters Expo 2022 wraps up second day in Montgomery
Buckmasters Expo 2022 wraps up second day in Montgomery
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
'Operation Bikesaver' turns bikes into trikes for veterans
'Operation Bikesaver' turns bikes into trikes for veterans