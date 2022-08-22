Airport Road Intermediate School’s Tayler Taunton always wanted to be a teacher

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tayler Taunton grew up in Eclectic and said even at a very young age, she always knew what she was called to do.

“Growing up, you’re always asked what you want to be, and most kids end up changing their answer 15 times,” Taunton said, “Well, I’ve never changed. I always knew I wanted to be a schoolteacher.”

So, Taunton put her mind to it and did just that. She started teaching in January 2020, at the start of the pandemic and her career path led her to Airport Road Intermediate School and back to Mrs. Marcia Stephens.

Stephens was Taunton’s assistant principal in middle school when Taunton was just a student. Now, Stephens is the principal at Airport Road Intermediate School.

“I’m just so proud of her,” Stephens said, “she always said she wanted to be a teacher. So to see your student grow and do what they were meant to do….I’m just proud of her.”

While Taunton hasn’t been teaching long, someone has already recognized her for her hard work and nominated the third-grade teacher for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” Taunton said, “It’s definitely unexpected.”

This year, Taunton looks forward to continuing to push her students and watching them grow. She also looks forward to a “normal” school year.

“I started when the pandemic started, so I never had a normal school year,” Taunton said, “now everyone is just picking up where they left off, and I’m like ‘help please’….because I don’t really know the norm around here, I don’t know what normal looks like. As for my kids, my teaching style will remain the same. I will continue to push them. They work their hardest, and they know that’s what I expect. They know I love them, and they know I want them to be great.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.