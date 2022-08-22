Arrest made in October 2021 Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a mid-October homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Trent Harris, 42, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 11, 2021 shooting death of Joshua Taylor, 36, also of Montgomery.

Taylor was found dead around 1:15 p.m. that afternoon when police and fire medics responded to the 2000 block of Miller Street in reference to a person having been shot.

Police originally charged another person, Miles May, in connection to Taylor’s death on Oct. 13, but the warrant was later dismissed due “to newly discovered evidence.” Details on that evidence were not released.

Harris was taken into custody on Thursday and is now charged with murder. He is being held on a $1.5 million bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.