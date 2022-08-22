Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Arrest made in October 2021 Montgomery murder case

Trent Harris, 42, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 13, 2021 shooting...
Trent Harris, 42, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 13, 2021 shooting death of Joshua Taylor, 36, also of Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a mid-October homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Trent Harris, 42, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 11, 2021 shooting death of Joshua Taylor, 36, also of Montgomery.

Taylor was found dead around 1:15 p.m. that afternoon when police and fire medics responded to the 2000 block of Miller Street in reference to a person having been shot.

Police originally charged another person, Miles May, in connection to Taylor’s death on Oct. 13, but the warrant was later dismissed due “to newly discovered evidence.” Details on that evidence were not released.

Harris was taken into custody on Thursday and is now charged with murder. He is being held on a $1.5 million bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Pretty and Pampered Spa Bus for little girls is the second of its kind in the state of Alabama.
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy...
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday

Latest News

A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he...
Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Battle for the 2022 Midterm Elections
Battle for the 2022 Midterm Elections
Rep. Barry Moore hosts town hall in Prattville
Rep. Barry Moore hosts town hall in Prattville
Montgomery police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Aug. 21, 2022.
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting