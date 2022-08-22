Downtown Montgomery’s business booming again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Business is once again booming in downtown Montgomery. Like most cities, the Capital City saw a downturn in large-scale gatherings during the pandemic.

However, back-to-back events are filling the city’s calendar over the coming weeks, good news for the city’s tax base and for downtown businesses.

More people are choosing to eat, shop and stay in Montgomery.

“We’re extremely busy right now, which is really good,” said Ron Simmons with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, who says it doesn’t look to it will slow down anytime soon.

Later this month 4,000 people are expected in Montgomery for an Air Force Technology Conference. It is expected to have a more than $7 million economic impact.

“We’ll see some big conferences that are here. Some sporting events that are going to come, and of course, it’s always football season. So that helps,” said Simmons.

People come from the local area and from across the country to downtown Montgomery. Last weekend Buckmaster brought in around 20,000 people. And Montgomery’s biggest party, the Hog Days of Summer Barbecue and Music Festival is expected to pack the Train Shed this weekend.

“We’re a group of lifelong friends that grew up in Montgomery,” explained Stuart Franco. “We all grew up going to Jubilee Cityfest and enjoying good music downtown, and we wanted to kind of bring something like that back.”

Football is also back. Cramton bowl will host this Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game.

“It will be on, it’ll be in every sports bar restaurant in the United States will have this game on Saturday at 2:30, from Seattle to Palm Beach. So just think of the reach that we have,” said Johnny Williams.

And the chamber hopes that sort of exposure will make people not only want to visit but also work here and play here, “and we’re advertising all over the region to drive people here to Montgomery,” said Simmons.

