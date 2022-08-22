Advertise
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana islands for first time in 75 years

Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana's Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.(COASTAL PROTECTION AND RESTORATION AUTHORITY)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A new discovery brings hope in the wake of one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history.

Louisiana Wildlife officials have confirmed hatchlings from the rarest species of sea turtle on the Chandeleur Islands.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is the world’s smallest and most endangered species of sea turtle.

The finding is the first known discovery of wild sea turtle hatchlings on the Chandeleur Islands in at least 75 years.

It was once thought that the islands and Breton National Wildlife Refuge might never recover from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the largest marine oil spill in history resulting in an estimated 210 million gallons of oil discharged into the environment.

The discovery of the rare turtle nests will encourage future restoration plans to make sure the habitat is preserved and protected.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

