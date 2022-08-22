Ex-Troy athlete files sexual harassment, bullying lawsuit

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit against Troy University, a former teammate and three coaches, alleging sexual harassment and bullying.

The lawsuit was filed on July 25 in the Middle District of Alabama Northern Division. Plaintiff John Haynes names former Troy punter Jack Dawson and three coaches in his lawsuit, which claims the abuse started in August 2020 when Haynes and Dawson met and became suitemates. Haynes ultimately withdrew from Troy in December 2020.

According to the lawsuit, the abuse ranged from verbal harassment, which included sexual statements and homophobic slurs, to molestation and violence, ultimately culminating with the forced sodomy of Haynes with a pool cue.

The lawsuit claims throughout the abuse, Haynes sought help from three coaches who are also named as defendants in the suit: Brian Blackmon, Dayne Brown and Jamaal Smith.

The coaches allegedly told Haynes he was responsible for ending his own abuse and are alleged to have implied that Haynes was being perceived as “homosexual,” and that this was the reason why Dawson was abusing him. The coaches also told Haynes he needed to fight Dawson to end the sexual harassment and blamed him for bringing the abuse upon himself, according to the suit.

The lawsuit contends that Haynes began experiencing depression and anxiety because of the abuse and was eventually prescribed with antidepressant and anti-anxiety medication. He withdrew from Troy in December 2020.

Dawson is no longer enrolled at Troy University either and is now listed as a punter on the Jacksonville State football team.

The lawsuit claims Title IX violations, sexual harassment, discrimination, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Haynes is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Reached for comment on the suit, Troy University released the following statement:

“Troy University denies all allegations contained in this lawsuit and will vigorously defend itself in court. Troy University is committed to providing students a safe environment with support and resources for all students impacted by harassment. Consistent with University policy, we will not have further comments on this pending litigation.”

The other defendants have not released any public statements regarding the lawsuit.

Haynes is seeking a jury trial.

