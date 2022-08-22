Advertise
Man accused of shooting sleeping wife with crossbow

George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow. She survived with minor injuries.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 68-year-old man from Iowa is charged with attempted murder after police said he shot his wife with a crossbow.

Police responded to an Ottumwa, Iowa, house at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday on a report that a woman was shot with a crossbow, according to KCRG.

Investigators said the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the home. She reportedly sustained minor injuries, and she was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested the victim’s husband, 68-year-old George Edward Dennison, at approximately 10 a.m. in a wooded area near the home. He was charged with attempt to commit murder and domestic abuse assault.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

