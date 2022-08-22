Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Aug. 21, 2022.
Montgomery police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Aug. 21, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.

No arrest was announced, and no other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Pretty and Pampered Spa Bus for little girls is the second of its kind in the state of Alabama.
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy...
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday

Latest News

A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he...
Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Battle for the 2022 Midterm Elections
Battle for the 2022 Midterm Elections
Rep. Barry Moore hosts town hall in Prattville
Rep. Barry Moore hosts town hall in Prattville
Trent Harris, 42, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 13, 2021 shooting...
Arrest made in October 2021 Montgomery murder case