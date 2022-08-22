More scattered showers, thunderstorms expected this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You know the drill... just like last week, we will have elevated rain chances each and every day this workweek. The culprit? Another front that will stall out over the Deep South, providing us with a daily dose of shower and thunderstorm activity. While it’s not a washout for everyone, there will be widely scattered rain each day Monday through Friday, which is very much like what we have experienced over the last 7-10 days.

A times, a few storms will be slow moving, causing some flooding issues to arise in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The muggy factor will also remain in place, giving us a sticky feeling in the air - you will feel it most when it’s not raining and the sun peeks through the clouds a bit.

Afternoon highs will remain below normal for this time of year... the average afternoon high this time of year is 93°.

Monday and Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers and storms. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle to lower 80s for most locations with the humid factor staying put.

Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly warmer, in the middle to upper 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are again forecasted with scattered showers and storms.

Friday and weekend will remain the same weather wise. We will keep with the humid factor, afternoon highs will hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain and storm chances will stay widely scattered in nature.

