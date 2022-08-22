Advertise
National Immunization Awareness Month reminds us to protect ourselves against serious diseases

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a good time to ensure your children are...
August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a good time to ensure your children are properly vaccinated as they return to school.(KFYR-TV)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a good time to ensure your children are properly vaccinated as they return to school.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is using this month to spread its message that vaccines are safe and effective and save lives. The AAP says that parents can take control of their children’s health by vaccinating their children on time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also participates in National Immunization Awareness Month, saying vaccines provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially serious, even life-threatening diseases and give parents power.

You can find an interactive map showing how many children in each state are up to date on their vaccinations here.

National Immunization Month is not just about immunizations for children. There’s also an adult vaccination focus to the month, reminding adults to protect themselves against serious diseases like shingles, pneumonia, and flu.

The National Immunization Awareness Month includes a campaign about the COVIC-19 Vaccine. The CDC has a list of frequently asked questions and busted myths.

