Opelika school track building damaged, suspect charged with eluding police
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building at Opelika High School will require significant repair following a crash on Friday night.
A report from the Opelika Police Department states officers attempted to stop a vehicle just before midnight on Friday for traffic violations. The driver did not stop and evaded police. Authorities responded to a report of a crash at Opelika High School moments later.
Police state the driver attempted to leave the scene, but was taken into custody and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.
WTVM is working to confirm how much it will cost to repair the damaged building and when those repairs will be made.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.