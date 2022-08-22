Advertise
Opelika school track building damaged, suspect charged with eluding police

Opelika high school building damaged
Opelika high school building damaged(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building at Opelika High School will require significant repair following a crash on Friday night.

A report from the Opelika Police Department states officers attempted to stop a vehicle just before midnight on Friday for traffic violations. The driver did not stop and evaded police. Authorities responded to a report of a crash at Opelika High School moments later.

Police state the driver attempted to leave the scene, but was taken into custody and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.

WTVM is working to confirm how much it will cost to repair the damaged building and when those repairs will be made.

