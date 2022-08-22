Scattered showers and storms remain in the First Alert Forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain and and a few thunderstorms storms will remain in the forecast tonight, under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s with light to calm winds. Patchy fog will also be possible through the morning hours on Monday, with some places contending with dense fog.

The unsettled weather pattern looks to remain in place as we push through the work and school week ahead. While not a washout for everyone, there will be widely scattered showers and storms each day Monday through Friday.

Some of the storms will be slow moving, causing some flooding issues as we move through the week. The muggy factor will also remain in place, giving us a sticky feeling in the air.

Afternoon highs will remain below normal for this time of year. The average afternoon high this time of year is 93 degrees while the average overnight low is 71 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers and storms. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle to lower 80s for most locations with the humid factor staying put. Overnight lows to start the week will hover in the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly warmer, in the middle to upper 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are again forecasted with scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows for midweek will again hover in the lower 70s.

Friday and weekend will remain the same weather wise. We will keep with the humid factor, afternoon highs will hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain and storm chances will stay widely scattered in nature. Overnight lows for the end of the week and start to the weekend will also remain in the lower 70s.

