Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.

According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.

Bond said the man had been discovered by a family member who was concerned and went to check on him. The department is still waiting on forensics before an identity can be released.

Bond did not release a possible cause of death or say whether foul play was suspected. Additional details in the investigation have not yet been publicly released.

