AARP anti-fraud phone bank happening Wednesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and AARP are teaming up to host our annual anti-fraud virtual phone bank.

The anti-fraud phone bank will be packed with experts from CrimeStoppers, the attorney general’s office, the Alabama Securities Commission and members of law enforcement.

Each day, officials say they get thousands of calls about consumers falling victims to scams. The goal of this phone bank is to help stop scammers before they get their hands on your money.

Volunteers will be taking your questions from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The number to call will be given shortly before the phone bank opens.

