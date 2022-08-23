Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over...
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday.(GRAY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday.

The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by employing oppressive child labor” by letting minors under the age of 16 work at the facility.

SL Alabama’s website indicates it is a “large manufacturer of headlights, rear combination lights, and side mirrors for large automobile manufacturing companies such as Hyundai and Kia,” and that its Alex City plant, one of three in the U.S., employs around 650 people.

The claim was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama in Montgomery.

WSFA 12 News spoke with a representative of SL Alabama Tuesday afternoon and was told that the company was preparing a statement.

The litigation comes shortly after a class action lawsuit was filed in California against Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Motor Company after reports that the company used illegal child labor at a different Alabama parts supplier, SMART Alabama LLC., of Luverne.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fights broke out at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit against Troy University, a former teammate...
Ex-Troy athlete files sexual harassment, bullying lawsuit
Montgomery police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Aug. 21, 2022.
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
Trent Harris, 42, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 13, 2021 shooting...
Arrest made in October 2021 Montgomery murder case

Latest News

Ala. man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the...
Columbiana man arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers during U.S. Capitol breach
‘We just want to save college athletics:’ Sen. Tuberville on potential NIL federal law
Brittany Denise Baker has been reported missing in Autauga County.
Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse