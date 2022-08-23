Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Efforts being made to unionize Auburn aviation plant

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - People are making efforts to unionize a plant in East Alabama.

Union leaders and workers at the GE Aviation plant in Auburn came together in Birmingham.

There, they spoke on a campaign to unionize the plant located at Auburn Technology Park West on Innovation Drive.

Union leaders say they have filed a petition and have enough signatures from workers to start the process.

They say one of the following steps is holding a vote, which they hope will happen soon.

“We just want our voices heard again. We just want a fair wage for our employees. We just want better benefits for our employees - our brothers and sisters. It’s a good place to work, but it could be better, and with CWA, we believe that’s going to be a lot better.”

Workers at the Auburn GE plant make parts for aircraft engines used by the military and airline companies.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit against Troy University, a former teammate...
Ex-Troy athlete files sexual harassment, bullying lawsuit
Several fights broke out at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
Montgomery police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Aug. 21, 2022.
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
Trent Harris, 42, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 13, 2021 shooting...
Arrest made in October 2021 Montgomery murder case

Latest News

Inflation has more Americans relying on credit cards. You may be racking up more debt because...
Inflation has more Americans relying on credit cards, according to CFPB
There’s a renewed push from state leaders to bring new, higher-paying jobs to Alabama. But in...
Alabama leaders look to improve business incentives
Close to 60% of small business owners across the country are absorbing inflation costs by...
Some small businesses raising prices due to inflation
Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon said Hwashin American Corp. will build a plant expansion.
Mayor says car parts supplier to expand, create new jobs in Greenville
James Hardie announces major expansion, doubling Prattville workforce