Efforts being made to unionize Auburn aviation plant

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - People are making efforts to unionize a plant in East Alabama.

Union leaders and workers at the GE Aviation plant in Auburn came together in Birmingham.

There, they spoke on a campaign to unionize the plant located at Auburn Technology Park West on Innovation Drive.

Union leaders say they have filed a petition and have enough signatures from workers to start the process.

They say one of the following steps is holding a vote, which they hope will happen soon.

“We just want our voices heard again. We just want a fair wage for our employees. We just want better benefits for our employees - our brothers and sisters. It’s a good place to work, but it could be better, and with CWA, we believe that’s going to be a lot better.”

Workers at the Auburn GE plant make parts for aircraft engines used by the military and airline companies.

