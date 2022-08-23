Enterprise water tower to be decommissioned after 61 years

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A structure that is over 60 years old is done serving the city of Enterprise.

As of August 22, plans to decommission the old Enterprise water tower are almost complete. It was built in 1961.

Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said that at the time the tower was built, there were no houses, no bypass, or really anything in that area.

Through growth and change the water tower and tank served Enterprise. A population boom over the past 20 years on the North side of Enterprise has made cause for change. With the already significant growth and around 500 more homes expected to be built in the next few years, a larger and more efficient tank was needed.

The new tower, standing directly next to the original, marks the growth of what Enterprise was, to what it’s become.

“It’s a good thing, knowing that you’re one step ahead of the demand, knowing you’re doing your job and you’re doing your due diligence,” said Mahan.

The new tower is expected to be fully finished in September and the old one will be officially decommissioned at the same time.

Both tanks are currently being used in conjunction. Despite that, officials don’t expect any delay in water service or pressure to occur once the old tower is fully decommissioned.

