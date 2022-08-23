Advertise
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse

The Alabama GOP has reacted to news of the arrest of Perry Hooper Jr.
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party has released a statement following the Tuesday afternoon arrest of Perry Hooper Jr., a prominent former state lawmaker and Montgomery political activist, on a first-degree sexual abuse charge.

“The Alabama Republican Party strongly condemns all forms sexual abuse and sexual assault,” the ALGOP said in a statement. “We are committed to personal rights and public safety. We will be monitoring this situation closely it makes its way through the judicial process.”

Hooper was arrested a week after an incident that happened around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Commerce Street, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

While the charge is a felony, court documents regarding the exact allegations against Hooper have not yet been released.

Hooper was taken into custody by agents with the United States Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bail was set at $15,000.

Hooper is a former Republican state representative who served in the statehouse from 1984 until 2003. He’s currently a member of the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee and previously co-chaired the state’s Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

Hooper is also the son of the late Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Perry Hooper Sr., who died in 2016.

