Gray, rainy week marches along

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An unseasonably wet pattern will dictate the rest of the workweek thanks to a stalled out boundary to our north. With its proximity to Central Alabama and an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture there will be no shortage of showers and some storms.

Rain and a few storms will remain likely through Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Most of what falls will be shower activity. There will be at least some heavier downpours and a few thunderstorms mixed in, but the pattern is mainly supportive of showery activity.

Not every moment of the week will be wet, but even when it’s not actively raining it will likely be gray, muggy and damp. Not the best week to get yardwork, gardening or outdoor activities done, that’s for sure.

Temperatures will struggle due to the rain and cloud cover. Highs may barely get to 80 degrees through Thursday afternoon. That’s over 10 degrees below the normal high of 93 degrees this time of year.

Rain totals will reach 2-3" in most places over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain and storm chances continue this weekend into next week. However, the boundary that will be plaguing us this week will effectively fizzle out. That means less in the way of rain coverage starting Saturday.

It won’t be dry, but the chance of rain and thunderstorms should be around 40-50% beginning Saturday. With the lower chance of rain, afternoon high temperatures will come up a bit into the middle and upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Highs will barely eclipse 80 degrees through Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

For those wondering about the inactive hurricane season in the Atlantic, there are still no legitimate tropical threats in the near-term forecast. A named storm is unlikely to form in the next week. Only time will tell how much the season will pick up, but it is forecast to be an above normal season still.

