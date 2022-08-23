Advertise
Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is sharing its sweets with man’s best friend.

The doughnut chain is putting doggie doughnuts on the menu for the first time in the U.S.

The limited-edition baked treats are doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.

Krispy Kreme said the hard-baked cookies are made with canine-friendly ingredients. For instance, they substitute carob for chocolate.

The doggy doughnuts will be available Friday and sold in boxes of six in honor of National Dog Day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

