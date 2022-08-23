Advertise
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say

By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MITCHELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A man in Iowa is facing charges in connection to the disappearance and death of a woman he had just met, police say.

According to authorities, Nathan Gilmore, 22, recently told police he met up with Angela Bradbury on April 6, 2021, the last day she was seen alive.

He claimed he dropped her off in Mason City, but police said his story changed upon further questioning.

Bradbury’s family reported her as a missing person on Feb. 2, 2022, and said they had not had contact with her since April of 2021.

Her family gave DNA samples and dental records for Bradbury to law enforcement as part of the investigation.

Authorities said a teenager found a human skull, placed on a stick at the Greenbelt River Trail Park, on July 12, 2021.

Examiners confirmed the skull found belonged to Bradbury. Investigators found more of her remains at the park in April 2022.

Police said GPS tracking and other evidence showed Gilmore was at the park the day the skull was found.

They also found a whiteboard in Gilmore’s living room with GPS coordinates of where Bradbury’s skull was found.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

