Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From fake Medicare calls to criminals going door to door, staff at the Montgomery County district attorney’s office are all too familiar with fraud.

Deputy District Attorney Jasmyne Crimiel specializes in elder abuse cases. She explained older Alabamians are particularly vulnerable. It is something she noticed when the pandemic began. She specifically mentioned fraudulent ways of ordering COVID-19 test kits.

Scammers are now preying on the elderly by ringing doorbells and pretending to be legitimate businesses offering assistance.

“Honestly, being a nosy neighbor really isn’t that bad,” Crimiel said. “And if you see people who typically aren’t in your neighborhood, say something about it.”

Always be wary of giving away any personal information like your Social Security number.

It is not just seniors. Younger people can be scammed too. Deputy District Attorney Mari Annalyn Coleman stressed PayPal and Cash App scams are popular in the area.

“Where someone sends you a link and asks you for some money, or that ‘if you send me $250, you can make $5,000 in a week, if you just do this,’” Coleman said.

Criminals are also pretending to be tech support for companies like Apple and Microsoft to get personal information.

The district attorney’s office promises to come down hard on those committing fraud.

“Once we find you, we will prosecute you,” Coleman said. “We have dedicated prosecutors in our office who are professional, who are seasoned, who are dedicated to taking care of our community and making sure our community is safe.”

Officials add you should also avoid giving away your maiden name, street address, best friend’s name and anything that can be used to reset your online passwords.

