Mount Vernon police officer killed in Summerdale traffic accident

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon police officer was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Summerdale.

The accident occurred this evening just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 59 and Baldwin County Road 36, closing Highway 59 for a time.

According to Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock the driver of the pickup truck was driving at a “ridiculous speed” and ran a stop sign impacting the officer’s vehicle. The occupants of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The Mount Vernon police chief was on the scene of the accident. Summerdale police are investigating, and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are assisting with the investigating.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that there will be a procession for the fallen officer. It will start in Robertsdale at 9 a.m. and follow Highway 59 north to Interstate 10, then west on I-10 to Mobile.

The officer’s name has not yet been released. He apparently lived in the Summerdale area and was on his way home when the crash happened.

