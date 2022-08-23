Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home

Montgomery police say a vehicle fleeing officers struck an occupied residence in the 1600 block...
Montgomery police say a vehicle fleeing officers struck an occupied residence in the 1600 block of Dale Drive on Aug. 22, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.

Coleman said the fleeing vehicle struck an occupied vehicle in the area of Ann Street during the pursuit. The chase ended in the 1600 block of Dale Drive after the vehicle struck an occupied residence, she said.

Coleman said two suspects were apprehended and charges are pending, which will include firearms and eluding violations. Their names were not released Monday night.

Police say there were no injuries.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit against Troy University, a former teammate...
Ex-Troy athlete files sexual harassment, bullying lawsuit
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Pretty and Pampered Spa Bus for little girls is the second of its kind in the state of Alabama.
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Montgomery police say a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Aug. 21, 2022.
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Several fights broke out at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
Natural Disaster Equipment
Montgomery fire department gets $1M in new search and rescue equipment
The DA’s office promises to come down hard on those committing fraud.
Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams
'Tailgating for Education' event held in Autaugaville
'Tailgating for Education' event held in Autaugaville