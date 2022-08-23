MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.

Coleman said the fleeing vehicle struck an occupied vehicle in the area of Ann Street during the pursuit. The chase ended in the 1600 block of Dale Drive after the vehicle struck an occupied residence, she said.

Coleman said two suspects were apprehended and charges are pending, which will include firearms and eluding violations. Their names were not released Monday night.

Police say there were no injuries.

