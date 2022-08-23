MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening.

Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out.

“We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,” MPS Superintendent Melvin Brown said, “And we’ll be dealing with it according to the code of conduct as appropriate. We’ll work in conjunction with MPD to make sure we’re able to identify those whom we need to identify and move forward with the process.”

Brown mentioned the school takes its portion of responsibility for the incidents, but in order for things to change, he believes it will take the community and parents to stand behind them to help make things happen.

Montgomery City Councilwoman Marche Johnson, District 3, said she was at the game with her children when she left due to rain, adding her oldest son stayed.

“I got a call. My son said, ‘Mom, hurry up, get here now,’” Johnson said.

Johnson mentioned her son ran when the fights broke out after being told someone was about to fire off shots.

As a mother and Lee High School alumna, the councilwoman is disturbed about how these incidents became extremely violent, as kids and senior citizens were “getting trampled over.”

“Of course it was bad when I was in school, but it was never like this,” she said.

Johnson believes that violence in schools has gotten worse due to teens being on social media and group chats more.

“The reality of it is they think street mentality is on site,” she said, “‘I’m going to get you on sight, and that’s the first day of school, the first week of school, the second week of school, but (they’re) going to get you.”

Johnson and other parents are calling for Saturday morning games and 10 p.m. curfews for teens to try to prevent juvenile violence.

She has also considered looking into policy changes that would require students to be at games with parents in attendance.

“We can’t do that anymore,” Johnson said “That time doesn’t exist anymore, especially now, so we have to escort our kids. If I’m there, I need to stay there.”

WSFA 12 News is waiting on a response from the Montgomery Police Department.

