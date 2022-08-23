Advertise
Week 1 Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees announced

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 News sports team announces three nominees for the Fever Star Athlete of the Week award. Then it’s up to Fever Country to determine the winner! Watch the highlight videos, then vote! We’ll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscast.

Week 1′s nominees are KJ Jackson of St. James, Jeremiah Cobb of Montgomery Catholic and Jayden Parks of Brantley.

Click here to cast your vote.

